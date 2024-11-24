Expand / Collapse search

2 rescued on San Francisco's Lake Merced after boat capsizes

By Katy St. Clair
Published  November 24, 2024 8:00pm PST
San Francisco
Bay City News
Lake Merced boat rescue in San Francisco. Nov. 24, 2024. 

SAN FRANCISCO - Two people were rescued in Lake Merced in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, according to the fire department. 

San Francisco Fire crews assisted two people who were on top of a capsized boat, the department said. A rescue swimmer and a good Samaritan with a paddleboard assisted the people and were able to get them onto the board and swim them to shore around 4:45 p.m.

First responders were waiting at the shore to medically evaluate them.

"Fortunately, both had on life jackets because they weren't able to swim," said the fire department.

Lake Merced boat rescue in San Francisco. Nov. 24, 2024. 

