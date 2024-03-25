2 San Jose teachers arrested for alleged sexual crimes against minors

Two teachers in San Jose were arrested in separate incidents involving alleged sexual acts against minors.

In the most recent incident, San Jose police officers responded on December 13, 2023, to the 600 block of South Sunset Avenue on a report of annoying or molesting a minor, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The suspect was identified as by police 28-year-old Giovanny LaTorre of San Jose, a teacher at ACE Empower Academy, and the victim was a student.

Authorities said LaTorre had exchanged inappropriate electronic and handwritten communications with the student.

He was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of annoying or molesting a minor, police said today.

In an unrelated case, San Jose police officers investigated a delayed report of sexual assault of a minor in the 3200 block of Union Avenue that allegedly occurred sometime between 2002 and 2003, but was not reported to authorities until March 8, according to police.

Detectives said in that case, it appears 56-year-old Shawn Thomas, a teacher at Leigh High School, allegedly sexually assaulted a student during the period of the incident.

Shawn Thomas, 56, was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault involving a minor.

Thomas was still a teacher at Leigh High School as well as a football and track and field coach at Los Gatos High School at the time of his arrest.

He was taken into custody on Friday on suspicion of rape and sexual assault of a minor.