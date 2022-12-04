SF businesses partner up to bring new meaning to the term 'pizza joint'

article

Two San Francisco businesses are teaming up to bring a new definition to the term "pizza joint."

Tony Gemignani of Tony's Pizza Napoletana has partnered with North Beach's first-established cannabis shop, North Beach Pipeline, to offer customers both discounts and pre-rolled joints with their new signature "Up In Smoke Pipeline Pizza."

North Beach Pipeline has rolled out a new joint "flavor" that will be paired with the new pizza.

The pre-rolled joint, called "Tony's Pizza Joint," is 20% kief infusion and 80% cannabis flower (Mother's Milk) and is nearly 34% THC, and is curated by North Beach Pipeline.

READ ALSO: Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa

The pizza contains wood-fired multigrain, smoked mozzarella, Pizzuti tomatoes, "Millionaire's Bacon," basil, and smoked Maldon salt.

SEE MORE: Video-Police arrest 1 person for shooting a man outside a pizza business in Pleasant Hill

Customers can get $5 off on the signature pizza when purchasing a joint at the cannabis shop, and vice versa.