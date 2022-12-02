Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa

article

A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said.

Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.

READ MORE: Uber Eats, Leafly team up to deliver cannabis

The driver saw two additional Black male adults inside the Audi and quickly realized he was being robbed, police said. The driver fled from the vehicle and saw the first two men entering the van taking items, then fleeing from the scene in the Audi in the direction of Highway 101, officials said.

SEE ALSO: Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana

The driver returned to the vehicle and determined cash and additional, undisclosed items were stolen.

Santa Rosa police are actively investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses or those with information about the robbery to come forward.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

RELATED: Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary

Police did not provide additional physical descriptions of the four suspects or the vehicle involved. An update on the well-being of the driver or the name of the company robbed was not provided.