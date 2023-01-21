2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police

article

Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured.

The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

FOR MORE: What's next for Oakland now that police chief has been put on administrative leave

The second shooting was around 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Myrtle St. Officers arrived and saw a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The condition of the second victim is currently unknown.

SEE ALSO: Oakland police seek location, identity of suspect wanted in attempted rape

Police did not disclose if the shootings were connected or provide a description of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3426.