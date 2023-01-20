Oakland police seek location, identity of suspect wanted in attempted rape

article

Oakland police are searching for and seeking the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape.

Officials said the crime allegedly occurred Thursday around 9:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of International Blvd. According to authorities, the victim told officers they were working at a business at their location when the suspect entered the store and approached them.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 35-45 years old, between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches with a medium build, medium-length black curly hair that covers his ears, and a receding hairline.

When the suspect approached the victim, they allegedly pulled the victim's pants down, officials said. The victim was able to fight back and exit the store, feeding westbound on International Boulevard and onto High Street.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a green backpack.

Anyone who sees or recognizes the individual or has more information about the case is urged to contact Oakland Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.