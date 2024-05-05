2 stabbed in San Jose as Cinco de Mayo festivities end: reports

Police in San Jose are investigating the stabbing of two people Sunday evening.

Units are at the scene in the area of S King Road and Lido Way on a report of a double stabbing.

According to the Mercury News, the stabbing occurred amid fighting, sideshows, and people walking on roadways, and as Cinco de Mayo celebrations were coming to an end.

Two people suffering from apparent stab wounds have been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The San Jose Police Department is also deploying traffic diversions alongside King and Story Roads in East San Jose.

Police report traffic is "severely impacted."

