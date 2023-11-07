2 suspects in custody after Orinda police interrupt home invasion

Two suspects were arrested following the interruption of a home invasion robbery by Orinda police on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers deployed a drone and a K-9 unit to assist in the search for a third robbery suspect.

The alleged break-in occurred at a residence near Moraga Way and Lloyd Lane.

Moraga Way, a major thoroughfare in Orinda, was temporarily closed off while the search for the outstanding suspect was conducted by Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies and police.

Glorietta Elementary School, located on Martha Road, was placed on lockdown.

Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee declined to provide specific details about the situation, describing it as a "fluid situation."