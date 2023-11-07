2 suspects in custody after police interrupt burglary at Orinda home

Two suspects were arrested following the interruption of a home burglary by Orinda police on Tuesday morning, authorities said. A third suspect remains outstanding.

Orinda police responded to a call at around 8:23 a.m. about a suspicious person on Knickerbocker Lane.

While officers searched the area they found a vehicle associated with that person in the driveway of a home on Lloyd Lane.

When officers went to check the vehicle, they confronted three suspects coming out the front door holding multiple items that had been stolen from the home, according to Orinda police.

The suspects immediately dropped the items and fled back home and out the back door. The home was not occupied during the burglary, police said.

An officer chased the suspects and apprehended one of them. He was identified as 30-year-old Dennis Windham of San Francisco.

Officers established a perimeter around Moraga Way and Lloyd Lane, to try and track the other two suspects.

The second suspect was found hiding under a shed and was taken into custody. Police said he was un uncooperative and his identity has not been released.

The third suspect is still outstanding.

Windham was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that included burglary, conspiracy, and resisting arrest.

Windham is currently on parole for burglary out of San Francisco.