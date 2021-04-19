2 suspects sought in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Antioch

Police are searching for at least two suspects in the death of a teenager who was gunned down in the garage of a home that had been turned into a makeshift tattoo parlor.

Antioch police identified the victim on Monday as 16-year-old Rasaan Scypion of Pittsburg.

Investigators are trying to figure out why he was at the house on the 4500 block of Shannondale Drive. The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Scypion was not getting a tattoo at the time of the shooting.

Lieutenant John Fortner said two suspects went into the garage and one of them opened fire on Scypion. The suspects were last seen running away from the house in an unknown direction.

Roughly 10 people were gathered at the scene when officers arrived, but the crowd grew to more than 20 people as word spread of the shooting. Officers from Pittsburg, Brentwood, and deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office were called to help with crowd control.

Police said two men tried to get back into the home after the shooting, but were stopped by police because of the active crime scene. One of the men threw a punch at an officer. Both men were detained, questioned, and released.

Scypion’s mother later showed up at the scene and became confrontational with officers, according to authorities. At one point she pulled out a gun, but with the help of family members, she was safely taken into custody and booked into the Martinez County Jail. It’s unclear what charges she was arrested on.

Fortner said officers at the scene "displayed a high level of restraint and professionalism" as the incident unfolded.

Police are working to identify any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Antioch PD at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.