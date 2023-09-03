2 women charged after DA says they illegally imported infested fruit

Two San Jose women were charged with felonies for allegedly illegally importing tropical fruit infested with fruit flies, announced the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

The proceeding marks the office's first felony prosecution related to illegally importing fruit.

Hanh Hong Huynh, 42, and Thanh Tuyen Huynh, 36, werecharged with conspiracy to import and sell fruit in violation of federal and state agricultural laws, the DA's Office said on Thursday.

"This is serious and reckless behavior. If they spread, these flies can destroy crops. This County's farms and everybody's food prices are at stake," said District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

Rosen alleged that the defendants planned to ship fruit from Vietnam in 2022 and misidentified the shipment as dried fish, coffee or tea to "avoid inspection."

Local officials allegedly warned Thanh Tuyen Huynh to stop selling illegal fruit like langsat, yet she continued to sell fruit on social media.

Rosen alleged that the fruit was seized, tested and found to be infested with larvae of a harmful fruit fly found in Southeast Asia.

Rosen alleged that Hanh sent a relative to pick up 200 pounds of langsat at a shipping facility in May 2022, which was labeled as dried fish, coffee and tea. The package was addressed to her business, Tracy's Gift Shop in East San Jose.

