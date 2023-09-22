2-year-old boy dies after Vallejo shooting

article

A two-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a shooting incident in Vallejo on Friday, according to police.

The incident occurred on Alhambra Avenue, said Vallejo police. The exact time of the shooting is unclear.

Family members rushed the toddler to Sutter Solano Medical Center, police said. Officers confirmed that evening that the boy died.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and whether it was a crime or accidental.

A patient at the hospital told KTVU that they overheard someone shouting "I need help" and entered the emergency room.

At this time, no additional information has been made available.