2-year-old girl dies after being ran over in Vallejo driveway, police say

A 2-year-old girl died after being struck by a family friend backing out of their driveway, according to Vallejo police.

Around 4:51 p.m. Wednesday police said they received a call about an injured child at the hospital. Upon arrival, they learned a 25-year-old Vallejo woman was driving a Dodge Charger out of a private driveway when she "felt as though she had hit something."

When she and family members realized she had hit the toddler, they rushed her to the hospital, police said. Medics worked to save her but she died at the hospital.

Authorities did not release the name of the toddler due to her age.

They said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Corporal Lenard Alamon at 707-648-4329.



This is the 3rd fatal traffic collision in Vallejo in 2023.



