2 young adults dead in crash on Hwy 280 in Los Altos Hills

A young man and a young woman were killed early Saturday morning due to a crash on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos Hills, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers received a call at 1:13 a.m. of a wrong-way driver heading north on southbound Highway 280. About one minute later, dispatchers got a call of a crash in the same location, CHP spokesperson Officer Art Montiel said.

A 2007 Honda Civic was the car traveling north and it hit a 2021 Toyota Avalon head-on just north of El Monte Road, Montiel said.

SEE MORE: Oakland CHP: 1 injured in early morning freeway shooting

The 23-year-old San Jose woman driving the Honda and the 23-year-old San Jose man in the passenger seat died. The two men in the Toyota suffered major injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Montiel said CHP officers believe the driver of the Honda was under the influence, but officers won't know until a toxicology report is performed.

CHP officials closed southbound Highway 280 for an investigation. Traffic was diverted off the freeway at El Monte Road. All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m.