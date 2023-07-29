Expand / Collapse search

Oakland CHP: 1 injured in early morning freeway shooting

By KTVU staff
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning freeway shooting in Oakland Saturday that left one injured.

CHP officials said shortly after 4 a.m., they were notified about a shooting that happened on eastbound Interstate 980 from 11th Street involving a white Lexus sedan with two people inside. 

Officials said the victims were entering the freeway when they heard gunshots from the right side of the car before the passenger, sitting next to the driver, was struck in the chin. 

The driver took their passenger to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown. 

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Oakland Area at (510) 457-2875 and ask for Officer Saldana. 