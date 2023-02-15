20 vehicles burglarized in single night in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

Pleasant Hill police said detectives are making progress on a case in which nearly two dozen cars were broken into in one night.

Windows were shattered on roughly 20 cars that were parked on Longbrook Way near Outback Steakhouse in the city’s Ellinwood neighborhood. The burglaries happened overnight on February 3rd. Glass still litters the street and sidewalk nearly two weeks after the incident.

Christopher Revetria said he noticed the break-ins on the morning of February 4 during on his daily walk.

"As I continued walking along it was just car after car of shattered windows," Revetria. "By the time I got back to my place I counted a total of 20 vehicles."

Blake Crosby said his car was hit, and the burglars rummaged through the glove box.

"I didn’t personally have anything stolen, but I know some other people had smartwatches and electronics stolen," Crosby said. "I got pretty lucky because I don’t keep anything valuable in the car."

Pleasant Hill Police declined an on-camera interview, but confirmed that items including a tablet, laptop, and air pods were stolen from the cars. Detectives tracked one of the electronic devices to a home in Antioch and a home in Elk Grove, where detectives saw a suspect’s car. Officers served search warrants at the two home and found some stolen items, along with window punches, gloves, a handgun magazine, ammunition, and a credit card embosser. Detectives believe a pair of 19-year-old men are responsible, but no arrests have been made yet.

Revetria said his housing community sent out emails reminding residents not to leave anything valuable in their cars to avoid opportunities for smash and grabs.

"I’ve had my car broken into in the city, not here, but in San Francisco and it’s just a violation of property," he said. "I’m always on guard about where I park my vehicle these days."

Crosby is a bit nervous about parking his car on the street after he paid $400 to repair his passenger side window.

"It’s just a window… they didn’t hurt anybody," Crosby added. "But there’s still a ton of glass on the street two weeks later. They did a good amount of damage."

Pleasant Hill Police are still investigating. They plan to give the case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed and whether arrest warrants will be issued.