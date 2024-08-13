20-year-old Camp Mather cook dies at Yosemite National Park

article

A 20-year-old cook at San Francisco's Camp Mather died in a "tragic accident" in Yosemite National Park, the San Francisco Rec and Parks Department said.

The department identified the young man as Matt Mullen, who had worked at the city-owned camp for two summers. He died on Aug. 8. during a day off.

"Matt will be remembered as an upbeat, adventurous person whose can-do attitude and willingness to help endeared him to both colleagues and campers," department spokesman Daniel Montes said in an email to KTVU. "Our hearts are with his loved ones at this difficult time."

The department did not say how Mullen died.

SFGate reported that Mullet died while on a hike and that Yosemite officials said the young man's death is under investigation.

Camp Mather is located near the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, attended by hundreds of San Francisco families each summer.