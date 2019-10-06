2019 San Francisco Fleet Week Schedule of Events

People visiting the city this week should allow for extra travel time and, if driving, make sure you don't leave valuables in your car that could potentially attract burglars.

Visitors are encouraged to take public transportation to the festivities and, if traveling with kids or elderly, groups should come up with a reunification plan just in case they get lost or separated.

If you see something, say something. Call 911 in emergency situations and 311 in non-emergency situations.

To sign up for emergency alerts, text "FleetWeekSF" to 888777.

2019 Fleet Week Schedule of Events

MONDAY, October 7:

Veterans Art Exhibit

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"

TUESDAY, October 8:

Veterans Art Exhibit

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"

WEDNESDAY, October 9:

Softball Tournament

Veterans Art Exhibit

Ship Tours – Day 1: Pier 30/32 and Pier 35

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"

Honor Our Fallen Concert & Reception

THURSDAY, October 10:

Veterans Art Exhibit

Ship Tours – Day 2: Pier 30/32 and Pier 35

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"

FRIDAY, October 11:

Veterans Art Exhibit

Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Party Band"

Parade of Ships

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"

The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Party Band"

Fleet Fest

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"

SATURDAY, October 12:

Fleet Fest

Ship Tours – Day 3: Pier 19 and Pier 30/32

Veterans Art Exhibit

Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Field Band"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Party Band"

K9 Heroes

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"

The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Field Band"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Party Band"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd Street Brass Band"

SUNDAY, October 13:

Fleet Fest

Ship Tours – Day 4: Pier 15/17 and Pier 19

Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Field Band & Party Band"

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd Street Brass Band"

The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines

MONDAY, October 14:

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Field Band"

Ship Tours – Day 5 – Pier 19

Ship Tours – Day 5 – Pier 30/32

Veterans Art Exhibit