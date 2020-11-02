2020 Presidential election results: see states won by Trump, Biden

article

To win the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump or Joe Biden needs to secure 270 votes in the Electoral College.

Each candidate has a different path to victory. As always, there are battleground states where the matchup between the incumbent and challenger is too close to call. For Trump, Pennsylvania and Florida are seen as the most important swing states. Biden is looking to win Wisconsin and Michigan, two states that Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. The former vice president also appears competitive in Georgia and Arizona, which have reliably voted for Republican candidates.

Below is a list of election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.