22-year-old arrested after elderly couple hit by car in Berkeley: police

article

The Brief Berkeley police arrested a 22-year-old suspected in a felony hit-and-run collision that injured an elderly couple last week. The man, 78, and woman, 75, remain in serious condition. The Berkeley Scanner reported the couple was visiting from Spain.



Berkeley police arrested a 22-year-old suspected in a felony hit-and-run collision that injured an elderly couple last week.

A witness followed the driver after they said they saw him striking the man, 78, and woman, 75, on Oct. 7 at University Avenue and Eighth Street, and provided investigators with a description. The couple was in the crosswalk, police said.

According to police, the driver fled the scene without stopping.

Police identified the driver as Richmond resident Farhan Ayubi. He was arrested in El Cerrito on Tuesday, police said.

Police shared a photograph of the back of the young man walking into what looks like the police station with his hands behind his back.

The man and woman remain in serious condition, police said.

The Berkeley Scanner reported the couple was visiting from Spain.