23-year-old charged with murder of grandmother in Concord

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Concord man with murder for the fatal stabbing of his grandmother earlier this month, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

Fabian Gonzalez Cruz, 23, allegedly stabbed his grandmother, 69-year-old Josefina Gonzalez, in the family's home on Dec. 5. Concord police did not provide the location of the home.

A District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Gonzalez is being held in county jail in lieu of $1 million bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Richmond.

