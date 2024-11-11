23-year-old shot outside Antioch liquor store

Antioch police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting over the weekend.

Officers say a 23-year-old man was shot on Sunday outside The Spot liquor store near Peppertree Way and Sycamore Drive.

Officers discovered a 23-year-old man inside Sycamore Square suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition Sunday night.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting have not been released by police.



Officers say no arrests have been made in the case.

Antioch residents have been unnerved by a series of shootings, which began in September, in the same area near Sycamore Drive.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe has called for a bigger police presence to address these shootings.

Hernandez-Thorpe lost his mayoral bid in last week's election.

Former City Manager Ron Bernal declared victory before the official results were released.

