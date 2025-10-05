Victory parade celebrates Oakland Ballers' championship win, city's first baseball title since 1989

The Brief A celebratory parade Sunday around Raimondi Park honored the Oakland Ballers baseball team for their Pioneer League championship win. The victory marks the city's first baseball title since 1989, when the Oakland Athletics won the World Series. While some baseball fans are upset about the A's 2024 departure, many others say the Ballers "brought a love of baseball back to Oakland."



In Oakland, baseball fans lined the streets to celebrate the city's first baseball title in more than 35 years. Sunday's parade welcomed the Oakland Ballers back to town, as the team returned with a Pioneer League win.

"I couldn't be more excited," said Cheryl Prenot of Hayward.

"We are big fans. We're happy to be here. This is so much fun," said Ballers fan Catrina Christian.

A long-awaited title

A celebratory parade Sunday around Raimondi Park wasn't just a victory lap for the Oakland Ballers following their championship win. It was a victory lap for the city of Oakland.

"They said you can't get anything done in Oakland. That's wrong. We proved it," said Oakland Ballers Vice President of Communications Casey Pratt.

While many are still grappling with the loss of the Athletics in 2024, others are thrilled that the Ballers were able to pull something off that the A's hadn't since the 1989 World Series.

"36 years! That's how long this city has waited, waited for a baseball championship. And today we celebrate," said Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

For Oakland baseball fans, a renewed sense of pride

Oakland-based Sass Dance Squad – featuring women over 50 – was invited to perform at some of those crucial post-season games.

"We ended up performing at game three, which was do or die in the championships. They won, then they won Saturday, and then we performed at game five championship," said Danna Clements of Sass Dance Squad.

As the parade wound its way past proud Oaklanders, some reflected on the unexpected upside to the city's sports switcharoo.

"Not only did we get a championship team out of it, but we got an improved community," said Cheryl Prenot of Hayward. "They brought a love of baseball back to Oakland."