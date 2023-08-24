24-year-old Vallejo man, 5 others arrested after freeway shooting

article

Authorities announced the arrest of a 24-year-old Vallejo man in connection with a freeway shooting and five others police say are connected to several robberies and stolen cars.

In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said they arrested 24-year-old Damari Calvin on Tuesday following a July 26 shooting on westbound SR-24 near Pleasant Hill Road in Lafayette.

No one was struck by bullets, but the shooting caused a car crash with an uninvolved vehicle, the CHP said. The suspects fled the scene.

Detectives learned that Calvin was a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, the CHP said.

Early Tuesday morning, a CHP Special Weapons and Tactics team along with K-9s and Alameda County Sheriff's investigators executed the warrant on Calvin's home.

They arrested Calvin on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied and assault with a firearm.

Five other people inside Calvin's apartment were also arrested, the CHP said, in connection with a separate investigation into numerous robberies and stolen vehicles.

The CHP said they also found numerous illegal firearms, including two ghost gun assault rifles, high-capacity magazines, and a stolen vehicle.

The Bay Area had 154 freeway shootings in 2022, double the number in Los Angeles.

Overall, the California Highway Patrol's arrest rate statewide ranges from about 10% to 20%.

