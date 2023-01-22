25 people displaced, fire fighter sent to ER following San Francisco residential fire

A two alarm fire near San Francisco's Alamo Square displaced 25 residents and sent one firefighter to the emergency room.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the fire broke out at approximately 1:30 a.m. at 1310 Hayes St.

According to officials, two three-story residential buildings were involved in the fire.

They said the firefighter suffered a minor injury and is expected to be OK.

Fire crews had the fire under control around 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.