26-year-old woman killed in Oakland while taking class: family

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in Oakland at the Parker Community Resource Center while taking an adult education class, family members told KTVU. SkyFox flew over the scene at 792 Ney Avenue, which used to be Parker Elementary School. No further details were immediately disclosed.



A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday morning in Oakland at the Parker Community Resource Center while taking an adult education carpentry class, family members told KTVU. A second person was wounded.

An aunt told KTVU that her niece had been trying to turn around her life, which had included some challenges. Her niece had said she felt scared in this class because of a dispute involving a man, the aunt said.

Scared in class

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if this man had anything to do with the shooting.

‘Heartbreaking and tragic'

Why you should care:

Oakland Police Chief James Beere called what happened about 9:15 a.m. at 792 Ney Avenue, which used to be Parker Elementary School, "heartbreaking and tragic" for the family.

Beere said a second victim was injured in the shooting.

He said that the shooting was "not a random act," but he declined to discuss a motive or arrests.

He did say that the department had many "good leads" and that he was "confident we'll get to the bottom of this."

Police cars were stationed outside and officers had set up a perimeter around the building.

OUSD statement

What they're saying:

The resource center is within the Oakland Unified School District.

The district released the following statement:

"The Parker Community Resource Center and OUSD are devastated by the incident that happened on Friday morning. Our schools are oases where students feel safe and supported, and that goes for our students in adult education, as well. Immediately after the incident, the campus was locked down, and everyone else was secured safely inside classrooms and our front office. This kind of tragedy should never happen anywhere, especially not on a school campus. We are working to give the students and staff who were on the campus at the time the support they need, and that will continue in the coming days."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Oakland police investigate homicide of 25-year-old woman at 792 Ney Avenue, which used to be Parker Elementary School. July 31, 2026