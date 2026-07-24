Jackknifed big rig blocks lanes of I-238 near I-880 in San Leandro

A big rig jackknifed on the I-238 freeway in San Leandro early on Friday morning, portending headaches for East Bay commuters.

The truck crashed on the northbound side of the freeway about 3:30 a.m., the trailer overturning across the road and leaving only the left shoulder open to traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

15 gallons of fuel spilled from the truck, though crews managed to clean the spill, and a crane was brought to the scene to upright the tipped trailer.

Crews were working to clear the truck from the scene as of 7:40 a.m., and there was no estimate as to when the freeway would be completely reopened.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.