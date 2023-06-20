$260K in cash recovered in Bay Area catalytic converter theft operation

Six people were arrested, and $260,000 in cash recovered after authorities busted a catalytic converter theft operation in the Bay Area, authorities said.

The arrests were part of an investigation led by the Alameda County Regional Auto Theft Taskforce. The investigation started in mid-2022 and wrapped up in early June after investigators identified two locations in Oakland responsible for fencing stolen catalytic converters in a "well-organized" operation, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators served search warrants at both sites where they found 240 catalytic converters, a stolen car, and $260,000 in cash.

The bust ended in the arrests of Jorge Perez Garcia, 39; Nelson Alvarado Herrera, 41; Oscar Alvarado Herrera, 38; Luis Monterroso-Veliz, 31; Pedro Maravilla, 44; and 42-year-old Santos Contreras, all of Oakland. They faces multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with a vehicle without the owner’s consent.