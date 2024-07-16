At $26K a night, this rental is the most expensive Airbnb in Tahoe

article

With the summer travel season in full swing, many often opt for vacation rentals over traditional hotels, especially when traveling with bigger groups.

For Bay Area residents, Lake Tahoe rentals have been popular among those looking for a mountain getaway and retreat. A recent analysis by broker and trading information site BestBrokers.com found a Lake Tahoe property ranked as the most expensive in Nevada, coming in at more than $26K a night including taxes and fees.

With a three-night minimum, the 24-acre lakefront property in Zephyr Cove would total almost $79K.

The Sierra Sunset Estate has eight rooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms and offers a stunning view of the southeast shore of Lake Tahoe. It also has its own private dock and a beach that stretches more than 150 feet.

Described as a personal oasis, with its gated entrance, it offers a private retreat nestled among towering trees.

The expansive property also includes an opulent entryway, a home theater, an exercise room, a wine room, a gourmet kitchen, two living rooms, a game room, a hot tub, and a sauna, as well as an open backyard patio and fire pit.

For those who can afford a few nights at the palatial estate, the firm that manages the property advised they book early.

A quick search on the estate's Airbnb site showed most of July unavailable.

"Lakefront properties are in high demand in summer months, given their private shoreline and immediate access to Lake Tahoe," said Tahoe Luxury Properties Marketing Director Judith Kline. "Guests who have specific dates of travel are encouraged to book well in advance," Kline added.

The ranking by BestBrokers.com placed a home in Indio in Riverside County as the most expensive Airbnb in California, coming in at $29K a night, which includes taxes and all fees.

As of Tuesday, a search of the 10,000-square-foot luxury home called "Big Boy!" no longer popped up on Airbnb.

But in an earlier conversation with KTVU, "Big Boy!" property manager Daher Halum said the home was typically booked 10-20 percent of the year.

The property has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, with features including open living spaces, a theater, a basketball court, a putting green, and a large pool.

There is a three-night minimum, so at the minimum, it could cost more than $86K to stay at the mansion.

Halum, who owns luxury rental firm Desert Nite, acknowledged the steep rate and noted, "Sometimes we cut people a deal depending on how many nights."

He said the property was particularly popular during the spring, when the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was held nearby at the Empire Polo Club.

The estate also gets bookings during the Indian Wells Open tennis tournament held in March.

At the top of the BestBrokers.com analysis, the rental that listed as the most expensive in the entire country, was in Aspen, Colorado.

The Riverbend House costs almost $43K a night.

With nine bedrooms, the 15,000-square-foot estate sits on 6.5 acres near the Roaring Fork River. With easy access to downtown Aspen, the property offers mountain views and access to a nearby pond. It also features a chef's and a commercial kitchen, a media room, a gym, a game room, an outdoor pool, hot tubs, fire pits.

The Riverbend House has a three-night requirement, which would set you back $128K for the minimum nights' stay.

