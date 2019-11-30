28-year-old Menlo Park man arrested for DUI after fleeing crash

article

A Menlo Park man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Saturday after flipping a car on a ramp to U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 28-year-old man was driving a 2007 Acura MDX that rolled on the Woodside Road on-ramp about 3:45 a.m., the CHP said.

After the wreck, the driver fled the scene and was found at his home in Menlo Park, the CHP said.

No injuries were reported in the crash and no other vehicles were involved, the CHP said.