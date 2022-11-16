$2M California lottery ticket sold in San Bruno

Bad news: No one won the jackpot Tuesday night.

Good news: Someone indeed bought a lucky lottery ticket in San Bruno totaling $2 million in the MegaMillions draw, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket was sold at the Shell station at 798 El Camino Real.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's draw were 6-19-28-46-61 and the Mega number 18.

Others became millionaires within the last week in California, as well.

A customer of the Chevron at 2500 Fullington Avenue in Sacramento bought a winning $41 million ticket over the weekend.

And on Nov. 8, a gas station in Altadena sold the $2.04 billion winning Powerball ticket. That was the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The next drawing is set for Friday with a jackpot estimated at $238 million.