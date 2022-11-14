California Chevron sells winning $41 million lottery ticket

Some lucky gas station customer in Sacramento won $41 million and the manager at the Chevron said he wonders if the big winner is a regular customer.

"That would be nice, somebody that we know, somebody that we see every day," General Manager Sunny Singh told KCRA in Sacramento over the weekend. "You hear about it happening in other cities all the time. This time it's someone local, so that's good."

Singh's station at 2500 Fullington Avenue stands to win a bonus of $205,000 just for selling the winning ticket.

The SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold Saturday night, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matched all five numbers and the mega number for a jackpot of $41 million. The winning numbers were: 2-5-17-40-46 and a Mega Ball of 1.

As of Sunday afternoon, one came forward to claim the prize. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Singh said they are now a lucky retailer, since someone hit the Powerball four weeks ago and matched all the numbers, accept Powerball number. That winner took home $171,000.

There's another very lucky gas station in Southern California.

Last week, a gas station in Altadena sold the $2.04 billion winning Powerball ticket. That was the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to California Lottery.