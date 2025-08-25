Live: 2nd body found in burned San Rafael apartment complex

The Brief Second body found at burned San Rafael apartment complex. Authorities are still trying to figure out how the fire started. People can help displaced residents by donating to Canal Alliance.



A second body was recovered Sunday evening from a San Rafael apartment complex engulfed in flames last week, and which officials now deem suspicious, police said.

2nd body found

Police Sgt. Justin Graham said the body of the adult found at the severely damaged complex at 516 Canal Street was recovered, but because of the "state of the remains," no positive identification could immediately be determined.

The body of a woman was discovered in the complex on Friday, officials said.

These two people are believed to be those who were initially reported missing, Graham said. The Marin County Medical Examiner has not yet identified either of the bodies.

Fire is suspicious

The fire broke out on Aug. 21 at 5:30 a.m., displacing between 50 and 60 people from the 19-unit complex.

Fire investigators believe the fire may have been intentionally set because of how rapidly it spread. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

In addition to the two bodies, eight people were injured.

Investigation ongoing

He said emergency crews are focusing on two primary objectives: Continue with recovery operations to make sure no one else died in the fire, and to also investigate the origin and cause.

Graham said that "on behalf of the City of San Rafael and the first responders at the scene of the incident, we express our condolences to the families, friends and neighbors affected by this tragedy."

Seeking video, photos

Police are asking for any witness information, photos, and videos of the fire incident. We are asking anyone with information to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000. People can also call the ATF Tip line at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473) or use the Report it.com app or via the web at www.reportit.com.

Police specifically want video and photos that were taken between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

How to help

The Canal Alliance is helping the displaced residents. Cash, gift cards and donations can be dropped off, or made, here.



