Massive San Rafael apartment fire now deemed suspicious, 2 still missing

The Brief San Rafael officials said the apartment fire on Canal Street is deemed suspicious. The biggest reason for the suspicion is how quickly the fire spread. Two missing are still missing.



San Rafael fire and police officials said a massive fire that broke out at an apartment complex that caused injuries and dozens of displaced residents is now being deemed as suspicious, namely because of how fast the fire spread.

ATF helping

At a news conference on Friday, Police Sgt. Justin Graham said we're "taking this very seriously" and tried to figure out with agencies, such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to understand how it happened.

"Based on the nature of the way that it burned and how fast it burned," and witness interviews are also adding to investigators' belief that the rapid-spreading fire may have been intentionally set, Graham said.

"Due to the amount of people that were displaced as the result of it, we want to get them answers," Graham said. "We want to do this right."

Two still missing

He said that two people are still missing from the fire, which broke out Thursday at the 19-unit complex in the 500 block of Canal Street that broke out about 5:30 a.m. Eight people, plus an officer, were injured during the fire, and more than 50 people were displaced.

"We are looking for two individuals," Graham said. "And that means we might have to utilize cadaver dogs to do that."

Graham said investigators are sending in dogs to help determine if any type of accelerant was used to set the fire. Graham said that if anyone has information, photos or cell phone of the fire, please contact the ATF tip line at 1-888-ATF-FIRE.

Residents evacuated from 516 Canal Street in San Rafael after an apartment fire. Aug. 21, 2025

Crews have also not gone all the way into the apartment complex because the structure is unstable.

'Tight-knit community'

Graham thanked all the mutual aid agencies that helped battle the blaze. And he also thanked community members, too.

"This is a very tight knit community, and they came to the rescue of very many people here that were at the apartment complex," Graham said. "There were a lot of civilians who put themselves in harm's way. And while normally we would ask people to not do that, if it wasn't for their efforts, this could have turned out a lot more tragically."

Shelter housing up to 60

Quinn Gardner, San Rafael Fire Department's director of emergency services, said that her agency is currently serving about 50 to 60 displaced residents at the Boro Community Center.

She said the shelter is expected to stay open through the weekend to help place families in the proper housing.

She repeated her request to community members to refrain from dropping off donations, but rather gift cards for the victims to get what they need. Or, people can donate to the Canal Alliance.

A fire broke out at 516 Canal Street in San Rafael, displacing 55. Aug. 21, 2025