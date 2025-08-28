The 2nd most expensive home for sale in America is on California's central coast

article

The Brief A $91.3 million home is the most expensive in the U.S. this week, according to Realtor.com The 13-bedroom, 15-bathroom compound is located in Carmel. The no. 1 most expensive home is in Colorado, owned by a California billionaire couple.



At a staggering $91.3 million, a Carmel property sitting in "an ancient Cypress forest and perched on the granite coastal cliffs of the Central Coast" has been identified as the second most expensive home for sale in the U.S. right now.

What we know:

Realtor.com placed the property at 163 Spindrift Road as no. 2 on its weekly list of priciest homes in America.

The 13-bedroom, 15-bathroom compound sits on five lots spanning more than 5 acres, with dramatic, rugged ocean views.

The primary home comes with eight bedrooms and features a wine room that’s encased in glass and a two-story "unforgettable library with gold-leaf domed ceiling," according to the description of the property which is being listed Tim Allen Properties.

(Tim Allen Properties)

The compound has four additional cottages, with the grounds offering oceanfront gardens and meditation areas.

"A courtyard leads out to a waterfall pool, hot tub, barrel sauna, and fitness center. Three stairways offer convenient access to the ocean," according to Realtor.com.

The home was built 2017.

(Tim Allen Properties)

No. 1 most expensive

The property that topped Realtor.com's list was more than three times more expensive than the Carmel compound.

The no. 1 most expensive home on the market is a mountain mansion in Aspen, Colo. which has hit the market for an astonishing $300 million.

With 18-bedrooms and 20 full bathrooms, 161 Stillwater Drive sits on more than 74 acres with the Roaring Fork River running alongside the property.

The alpine compound is nestled among towering trees and surrounded by wildlife.

California billionaires

The property is owned by California billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick, who built their fortune in the California farming industry.

The couple co-founded the healthy food and drink brand, the Wonderful Company. Fortune calls the enterprise one of the largest farming operations in America and put the Resnicks' net worth at an estimated $12.6 billion.

Included with the sale of the home are plans for the future construction of a second 19,750-square-foot estate "to create your own multigenerational compound."

Most listings in California

It’s no secret that California has among the most expensive real estate in the country. And Realtor.com ’s most expensive list supports that view.

Among its 10 most expensive listings, six of them were in California. Excluding the Carmel listing, the rest were in Southern California.

10. Newport Coast, CA

9. 29122 Cliffside Dr, Malibu, CA

6. 24824 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA

5. 11824 Ellice St, Malibu, CA

4. 9006 Thrasher Ave, Los Angeles, CA

2. 163 Spindrift Rd, Carmel, CA

(Tim Allen Properties)

(Tim Allen Properties)

default (Tim Allen Properties)