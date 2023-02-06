2nd person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2 weeks

A person died at Santa Rita Jail last week – the second person to die there in less than two weeks.

The person was reported dead on Feb. 3 to the law firm of Rosen, Bien and Galvan, as the attorneys are part of a 6-year federal oversight legal settlement over the jail and are required to be notified of the deaths.

The cause of death is not known at this point, the law firm reported, but it is being investigated as stemming from a possible medical situation.

The person died in Housing Unit 6, which is being used as a 5-day COVID quarantine intake area.

"This just shows how critical the nature of intake is," said Kara Janssen, an attorney at the law firm. "People are highly vulnerable. They need to be assessed for medical problems, withdrawal and mental illness. It's a really critical time."

A sheriff's spokeswoman didn't immediately respond for comment on Monday.

On Jan. 17, Stephen Lofton, 38, who had a long history of struggling with substance abuse, died by suicide – also in Housing Unit 6.

