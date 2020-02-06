2nd shooting on I-880 in less than 24 hours

The California Highway is investigating another shooting that happened on an Interstate Highway 880 late Wednesday night – the second shooting in less than 24 hours on this freeway.

This time, the CHP says a woman was driving onto northbound 880 at 23rd Avenue in Oakland about 10:20 p.m. when someone shot at her car.

Video shows her red Chevy with its driver side shattered. At least four bullet holes pierced the side of her car. The woman was not struck by the gunfire, the CHP said, and no one was injured, though traffic was backed up as the ramp was closed during the investigation.

On Tuesday about 3 a.m., there was a shooting on I-880 at the Mowry Avenue exit in Fremont, about 30 miles away. Someone fired five shots at the driver inside a black BMW. The driver of the black BMW was not hurt. He and another friend, who was driving directly behind him in another car, drove to a nearby Fremont fire station to call for help, officers said.

Suspects have not been arrested in either of the shootings.