3.3 magnitude earthquake recorded near San Leandro

article

U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 3.3 earthquake northeast of San Leandro in Oakland Friday evening.

The temblor shook at 7:13 p.m. and was felt in parts of the East Bay and as far as Martinez, according to social media posts. There have been no known reports of damage. A KTVU reporter said he felt it at the Oakland airport. Another person said it was felt at 21st Amendment Brewery in San Leandro.

Meanwhile, BART said they initiated their earthquake checklist, which means trains automatically stop and then run at reduced speeds while they inspect the tracks. They've reported no damage and will resume regular service.

We will update when we have more confirmed information.