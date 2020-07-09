3 adults, 2 minors arrested in connection with rapper Pop Smoke's murder: LAPD

article

Five people have been arrested in connection to rapper Pop Smoke’s murder including two minors, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

RELATED: 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke gunned down at Hollywood Hills home connected to reality star

In a tweet, LAPD confirmed that they arrested the five suspects.

Pop Smoke, born, Bashar Barakah Jackson, was gunned down at a Hollywood Hills home on February 19.

He was 20-years-old.

Advertisement

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave owned the home which was rented out on Airbnb.

LAPD previously said between two to six suspects entered the home wearing masks when he was shot.

The New York rapper’s posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” was released last Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.