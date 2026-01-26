Super Bowl LX readiness ramps up at Levi’s Stadium

The Brief Preparations for Super Bowl LX are underway at Levi’s Stadium, where new signage, temporary structures and decorations are already being installed. Transit officials say they are improving service and security, with changes aimed at moving about 25,000 fans to and from the game more efficiently. Cities across the South Bay, including San Jose, are launching new visitor spaces and amenities to support fans and create lasting community benefits.



Preparations for Super Bowl LX are well underway at Levi’s Stadium, where new signage, temporary structures and decorations are already taking shape.

Stadium preparations

What we know:

Fans visiting the stadium this week said they were surprised by how quickly the setup is progressing.

"I didn’t think they would already be doing things," said Seahawks fan Michael McCasland. "Really surprised to see all the construction going on and all the decor already up. That's pretty fast."

The Seahawks are set to face the Patriots at the stadium.

Transit plans for game day

What you can do:

With tens of thousands of fans expected, transit officials said they are focused on easing travel for out-of-town visitors.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said it has upgraded its system, improved ticketing and increased security by activating an emergency operations center. Officials also said fans will depart the stadium using two separate light-rail stations, a change expected to cut wait times in half.

"We expect to carry about 25,000 fans to and from the game," said VTA General Manager and CEO Carolyn Gonot. "More than we moved during the Taylor Swift concerts in 2023. And that's historic ridership."

Downtown San Jose readies for visitors

Dig deeper:

Preparations are also underway in downtown San Jose, where city officials recently unveiled a new fan-focused space called "The Locker Room."

The site will serve as a visitor center and merchandise store, while also offering community space and a free podcasting studio.

"This is a one-stop concierge for the city," said John Poch, executive director of the San Jose Sports Authority. "I just want to be able to show people how you navigate downtown as well as all of San Jose."

Lasting impact beyond the game

Big picture view:

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said he hopes the space will benefit both Super Bowl visitors and local residents long after the event.

"We should take pride in it, show it off, and make sure others have the great experience we know we’re capable of providing," Mahan said. "And hopefully they’ll want to come back."