Bay Area planetarium transforms into movie theater, offering 'date night under the stars'

The Brief Chabot Space & Science Center is hosting "Sci-Fi Nights." The popular event offers the public a chance to watch a sci-fi thriller in Chabot's full-dome planetarium. The event also includes a raffle and other activities for an "after-hours date night under the stars."



A Bay Area science center and planetarium is opening its doors to host special movie nights for sci-fi enthusiasts or those who just want to experience a movie in a cosmic theater.

Chabot Space & Science Center in the Oakland Hills is offering the screenings as part of a special series called "Sci-Fi Nights" being held in its 70-foot, full-dome planetarium.

Popular event

The response has been "out of this world," as it's proved to be a super popular event. All three of the scheduled movie nights have sold out.

On Friday, Chabot hosted the first in the series to a sold-out crowd of about 240 people, who were treated to the 1982 classic "Blade Runner."

The next movie night is on Valentine’s Day, when Chabot will hold a screening of the 1997 sci-fi action film "The Fifth Element."

The last in the series is scheduled for March 19 and will feature Ridley Scott's science fiction horror cult classic "Alien."

What we know:

KTVU checked ticket availability for that show and learned that it went from "limited availability" to "sold out" in a matter of the last several days.

More than just movies

The popular screenings are more than just a chance to catch a movie at the space center.

Organizers have created activities around the screenings, with hopes of attracting more visitors to the space center and showing the community all that Chabot has to offer.

"Come early to enter our raffle for a chance to win novelty prizes, plus enjoy light bites & themed cocktails in this fun, after-hours date night under the stars," Chabot’s website said.

Additional 'Sci-Fi Nights to be scheduled?

While the three scheduled screenings have been sold out, those who want to experience watching a movie in Chabot’s planetarium and take part in the after-hours activities, may still have an opportunity.

The space and science center told KTVU that it hopes to schedule more movie nights since it’s received such an overwhelming response.

What they're saying:

"We would love to do more! We're always looking for ways to engage our adult audience, and we've received a great response to these!" Marketing Manager Sarah Nelson told KTVU in an email.

Nelson said the event allows Chabot to offer the public a chance to experience its onsite planetarium and take advantage of other features of the space learning center.

"We have our 3 telescopes open to the public for viewing, so after the movie, visitors can head up to the Observation Deck and gaze into the cosmos!" Nelson shared.

Dig deeper:

Chabot Sci-Fi Nights are for those 18 and older, with tickets costing $15 for non-members and a discounted $5 for members.

The event is limited to selling 240 tickets per movie night, Nelson said.

Sci-fi Nights are just one of the many programs Chabot is offering the community.

Other upcoming events include "Astronomy Night Out" on Feb. 10, a dinner and a private planetarium viewing and Chabot’s "Total Lunar Eclipse Watch Party" on March 3 from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Audience sitting at Chabot Space & Science Center's planetarium. (Chabot Space & Science Center)

File of audience members attending event at Chabot Space & Science Center's planetarium. (Chabot Space & Science Center)