Deadly hit-and-run crash in Palo Alto over the weekend, CHP seeking witnesses

Law enforcement officials in Palo Alto are seeking additional witnesses to a deadly hit-and-run crash from over the weekend.

Fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol in a news release on Monday said they are investigating the crash that happened Sunday at approximately 5 a.m. on the eastbound Embarcadero Road on-ramp to southbound US 101.

CHP said their officers were dispatched to the location at 5:48 a.m. on a call of a pedestrian on the on-ramp. Officers arrived at the scene and learned the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Officials said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said there is evidence that the vehicle involved was a Chevrolet SUV, and that it is possibly a Tahoe or Suburban.

Officials said it is possible the vehicle would have sustained moderate to major damage to the front bumper, grill and hood from the crash.

CHP is asking for the public's help if anyone has information about this crash.

If you have information, you can contact CHP Redwood City Area office at (650) 779- 2700 between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and contact Investigation Officer J. Wilkinson or email 330investigations@chp.ca.gov.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release any information about the pedestrian who was killed.

