3-alarm fire at Buddhist Temple in San Jose

San Jose firefighters raced to put out a 3-alarm fire Monday morning at a Buddhist temple, where there had been a similar fire last year.

What we know:

Battalion Chief Robert Culbertson said the department received multiple calls just after 5:30 a.m. regarding the fire at Chua Duyen Giac Buddhist temple at 87 Foss Avenue.

The fire nearly destroyed the two-story building, Culbertson said, and it will be a "significant rebuild" if the people at the temple choose to do so.

Culberton said it took about 90 minutes to control the blaze, which threatened surrounding structures.

What we don't know:

Culbertson said he doesn't know what started the fire, which is why arson investigators were sent to the scene to determine what may have happened.

He said they were interviewing witnesses and property managers to figure it out.

There was no one inside the two-story building at the time, and therefore, no injuries, San Jose firefighters said.

Big picture view:

The temple suffered another 3-alarm fire on May 13, 2024.