3-alarm fire destroys large Berkeley building

A three-alarm fire destroyed a large, two-story Berkeley building early Wednesday morning, including a full roof collapse.

Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe said firefighters were called out about 2:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Heinz Avenue.

Kehoe said that because of the large size of the red building, the department upgraded the fire, calling for more resources and help.

Despite their efforts, Kehoe said they couldn't save the building, but were able to save another building that was attached because of a firewall that had been built in between.

Firefighters were seen blasting water through the top of the building through the windows out onto the street.

It wasn't immediately clear what sort of building it is.

Investigators have not yet been able to determine what caused the fire.

No one was injured and no one was inside the building at the time.

A fire destroyed a building in the 700 block of Heinz Avenue in Berkeley. July 31, 2024