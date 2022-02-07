Fatal San Jose house fire reignites, crews return

Firefighters in San Jose said one person died in a house fire Sunday night.

SJFD responded to the 3-alarm fire at 871 Menker Avenue just before 9 p.m. and found one person dead, according to officials.

They said the blaze spread quickly to nearby fences and trees, threatening homes in the neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Stockton firefighter shot and killed while responding to a fire

SJFD described a lot of debris both inside and outside the residence, which fueled the fire and made it difficult to fight. Google street view confirms a large amount of debris outside the home.

Google maps street view of 871 Menker Ave in San Jose.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, the fire allegedly reignited and crews were called back to the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

It is unclear whether anyone else was in the residence at the time of the fire.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: San Jose police say speed a factor in deadly weekend car crash