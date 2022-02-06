San Jose police say speed a factor in deadly weekend car crash

San Jose police said one person is dead, and two others are injured after a car crash on Saturday.

Investigators said at approximately 8:20 p.m., two women in an Audi sedan heading westbound on Suncrest Avenue at a high speed, ran a red light at Piedmont Road, and hit a man in a Honda sedan.

After hitting the Honda, the Audi allegedly continued off the roadway and collided with two trees at Gurney Court and Berryessa Road.

The woman driving the Audi was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her identity has not been released by officials.

The female passenger of the Audi was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the 11th fatal collision in San Jose, and 12th victim of 2022.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call SJPD at 408-277-4654.

SJPD said there has been a recent increase in traffic fatalities.

Officials with the City of San Jose said a safety campaign is being prepared that will launch in 2023. Ahead of that, signage and billboards are planned reminding drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians.

