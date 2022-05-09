3 arrested in Oakland robbery spike over weekend

The Oakland Police Department on Monday said the city saw a spike in armed robberies over the weekend.

On Friday, there were seven robberies and two carjackings, officials said. The following day there were nine additional robberies, one attempted robbery and a carjacking. On Sunday there were four robberies, one carjacking, and one attempted carjacking.

Authorities said in most of the crimes the suspects were either armed with a knife or a firearm.

Patrol officers were able to locate a vehicle linked to a number of the robbers. Three people were taken into custody in connection with at least seven of the cases.