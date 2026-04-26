3 arrested with loaded firearms in Fairfield after pointing gun at passing car

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The Brief Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Manor Place after a motorist reported one person in a group of juveniles "pointed a handgun equipped with a green laser at their vehicle." Officers arrived at the scene and quickly detained the group. Upon a search, police discovered two of the juveniles were carrying loaded guns, and a third 18-year-old suspect was also found to be carrying a loaded firearm.



Three people – two of them juveniles – were arrested for allegedly carrying loaded guns in Fairfield early on Sunday morning after a motorist reported the group pointed a firearm at passing cars.

What we know:

Fairfield Police Department officers responded just after 1:35 a.m. to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Manor Place, near Tabor Park, after the motorist reported one person in a group of juveniles that was walking down the street "pointed a handgun equipped with a green laser at their vehicle," according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and quickly detained the group. Upon a search, police discovered two of the juveniles were carrying loaded guns, and a third 18-year-old suspect was also found to be carrying a loaded firearm.

"Swift response, strong situational awareness, and decisive action led to a safe outcome and the removal of multiple illegal firearms from juveniles," Fairfield police said.

The fallout:

The three were placed under arrest on suspicion of numerous crimes including carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of an assault weapon.

The names of the suspects’ were not released.