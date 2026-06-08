2026 FIFA World Cup predictions from KTVU newsroom
OAKLAND, Calif. - The 2026 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this year’s tournament is set to be the largest in history. 48 nations will compete in 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Ahead of the historic kickoff, the KTVU newsroom is making their predictions on who will lift the golden trophy. Read about the teams the newsroom predicts will win, the unexpected contenders or "dark horse," and how the U.S. men's national team will place.
Our predictions
Mike Mibach
Tournament Winner: France
Darkhorse: Ecuador
USMNT Outlook: Semi-finals
Claudine Wong
Tournament Winner: Spain
Darkhorse: Japan
USMNT Outlook: Round of 16
Bailey O’Carroll
Tournament Winner: France
Darkhorse: Norway
USMNT Outlook: Round of 32
Joe Fonzi
Tournament Winner: Netherlands
Darkhorse: Croatia
USMNT Outlook: Round of 32
James Torrez
Tournament Winner: Spain
Darkhorse: Norway
USMNT Outlook: Quarterfinals
Greg Lee
Tournament Winner: Spain
Darkhorse: Korea
USMNT Outlook: Round of 16
Gasia Mikaelian
Tournament Winner: USA
Darkhorse: Norway
USMNT Outlook: All the way!