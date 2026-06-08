2026 FIFA World Cup predictions from KTVU newsroom

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this year’s tournament is set to be the largest in history. 48 nations will compete in 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ahead of the historic kickoff, the KTVU newsroom is making their predictions on who will lift the golden trophy. Read about the teams the newsroom predicts will win, the unexpected contenders or "dark horse," and how the U.S. men's national team will place.

Our predictions

Mike Mibach

Tournament Winner: France

Darkhorse: Ecuador

USMNT Outlook: Semi-finals

Claudine Wong

Tournament Winner: Spain

Darkhorse: Japan

USMNT Outlook: Round of 16

Bailey O’Carroll

Tournament Winner: France

Darkhorse: Norway

USMNT Outlook: Round of 32

Joe Fonzi

Tournament Winner: Netherlands

Darkhorse: Croatia

USMNT Outlook: Round of 32

James Torrez

Tournament Winner: Spain

Darkhorse: Norway

USMNT Outlook: Quarterfinals

Greg Lee

Tournament Winner: Spain

Darkhorse: Korea

USMNT Outlook: Round of 16

Gasia Mikaelian

Tournament Winner: USA

Darkhorse: Norway

USMNT Outlook: All the way!