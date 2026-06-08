Paraguay arrives in San Jose, sets up basecamp ahead of USA Opener

The Brief Team Paraguay arrived in the South Bay over the weekend, making it one of two national teams using the Bay Area as an official basecamp throughout the tournament. The team, known La Albirroja, is utilizing the facilities at San Jose State University to prepare for each of their three group stage matches. ast week, the San Jose City Council approved a $3 million federal grant to fund security operations at three separate hotels hosting tournament personnel and athletes.



The FIFA World Cup begins this Thursday with Mexico opening the tournament against South Africa, and the Bay Area is officially taking center stage as a hub for international teams.

Team Paraguay arrived in the South Bay over the weekend, making it one of two national teams using the Bay Area as an official basecamp throughout the tournament. The team, known La Albirroja, is utilizing the facilities at San Jose State University to prepare for each of their three group stage matches.

To mark their arrival, Paraguay is hosting an open practice Monday at the San Jose State training complex. The team documented their arrival on their official Instagram page, drawing high fan interest. Local officials noted that tickets were required for entry and all available slots have already been claimed, meaning fans without tickets will not be admitted.

Paraguay competes in Group D alongside the United States, Turkiye, and Australia. While Paraguay occupies the South Bay, the Australian national team, nicknamed the Socceroos, has hunkered down across the bay in the East Bay.

Hosting international squads has prompted major local security investments. Last week, the San Jose City Council approved a $3 million federal grant to fund security operations at three separate hotels hosting tournament personnel and athletes.

Meanwhile, Team USA is currently conducting its tournament training in Irvine. The Americans will head to Los Angeles this week for their highly anticipated opening match. Team USA is scheduled to take on Paraguay this Friday, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. local time.